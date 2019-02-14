close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
February 14, 2019

PSL 2019 kicks off with glitzy, colourful ceremony in Dubai

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 14, 2019

DUBAI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) fourth Edition kick started in Dubai with glitzy and colourful ceremony here on Thursday.

The star-studded event welcomed iconic musicians on stage including Junoon’s Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed as well as Coke Studio sensation Aima Baig.

The ceremony kick started with the national anthem of Pakistan.

Ceremony begins with a colourful display of an orchestra that makes a formation in the middle of the ground with fireworks in the background.

Fawad Khan takes the stage to sing the anthem of the tournament's fourth edition as the teams were seen taking their positions to enter the ground.


