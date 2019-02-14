PSL 2019: Rizwan Hussain determined to make his name in history

Lahore: Rizwan Hussain was signed by Islamabad United a month before he dazzled in the National Twenty20 in December 2018. The 22-year-old was the second highest run-getter behind Khurram Manzoor and made an instant impression.

PSL is all about grooming young Pakistan cricketers and maturing those who have already made their names

But the affable Islamabad official Rehan-ul-Haq spotted the talent in the left-handed batsman after watching him bat in a club match.

He scored 311 with four fifties for Lahore before he ran out of the steam in the semi-final against Peshawar. Perhaps encouraged by his inclusion in defending champions squad, Rizwan wanted to justify the decision.

But, the determined youngster’s style of batting is impressive. His daring nature allows him to fearlessly hit the ball in the air.

Rizwan can square cut with aplomb and lift the ball to the long-on comfortably, clearing his front leg and bend his left to steer the ball over the fence.

His achievements include 10 sixes in the tournament, one less than Sohaib Maqsood and only matched by Kamran Akmal.

His maturity and ability to exploit in the National Twenty20 was a reward for his hard work.

The cricketer recalls that his teacher had advised his father to send him to Lahore, where according to him he will have the opportunity to make a name for himself.

“My family was a bit skeptical about sending me to Lahore” says Rizwan

But then his father allowed me to go to Lahore where he now resides in a rented house, away from his family “to make a name for myself.”

His lifetime dream can nw be achieved by playing for Pakistan in PSL 4