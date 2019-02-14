PSL 2019: Peshawar Zalmi welcomes two Turkish players in its squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has welcomed two Turkish cricketers in the Zalmi squad.
In a Twitter post, Javed Afridi said, “In PSL 3, we had Chinese cricketers part of the Zalmi Squad. This year, we have Mehmet and Gokhan from Turkey.”
“Pakhair Raghlay (welcome in Pashtu) into the Zalmi family,” Javed Afridi writes.
He went on to say, “The upcoming days will be an overwhelming experience as you (Turkish players) will be interacting with the world's finest cricketers.”
