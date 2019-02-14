close
February 14, 2019

'To serve humanity': Sindh policemen filmed providing first aid to injured biker

Thu, Feb 14, 2019

Sindh police have long faced criticism  for what critics say its failure to improve its image  as a force that could have  given the sense of protection to communities.

Things now seem to be changing  in the department , with officers realizing importance of their role  in betterment of society.

The department on  Wednesday  posted a video on its Twitter account which shows  a  policeman providing  first aid to a biker for injuries  apparently sustained in a road accident.

"To Serve Humanity Is Our Priority,"  the video accompanied the caption.

 

 


