'To serve humanity': Sindh policemen filmed providing first aid to injured biker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sindh police have long faced criticism for what critics say its failure to improve its image as a force that could have given the sense of protection to communities.
Things now seem to be changing in the department , with officers realizing importance of their role in betterment of society.
The department on Wednesday posted a video on its Twitter account which shows a policeman providing first aid to a biker for injuries apparently sustained in a road accident.
"To Serve Humanity Is Our Priority," the video accompanied the caption.
Sindh police have long faced criticism for what critics say its failure to improve its image as a force that could have given the sense of protection to communities.
Things now seem to be changing in the department , with officers realizing importance of their role in betterment of society.
The department on Wednesday posted a video on its Twitter account which shows a policeman providing first aid to a biker for injuries apparently sustained in a road accident.
"To Serve Humanity Is Our Priority," the video accompanied the caption.