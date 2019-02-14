'To serve humanity': Sindh policemen filmed providing first aid to injured biker

Sindh police have long faced criticism for what critics say its failure to improve its image as a force that could have given the sense of protection to communities.



Things now seem to be changing in the department , with officers realizing importance of their role in betterment of society.

The department on Wednesday posted a video on its Twitter account which shows a policeman providing first aid to a biker for injuries apparently sustained in a road accident.

"To Serve Humanity Is Our Priority," the video accompanied the caption.







