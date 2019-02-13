PM Imran hails recognition of Pakistan Citizen Portal app at global level

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed the immense success of Pakistan Citizen Portal app which was recognised at the World Government Summit competition.



The PCP was shortlisted from a total of 4646 mobile apps from 87 countries.

The premier took to twitter to praise the complaint cell established at his office.

“Creating a direct link with the people to provide for resolution of their problems has led to the incredible success of my complaint cell in the PM Office,” he tweeted.

The Pakistan Citizen’s Portal was listed as the second best Govt Mobile App in the world. Indonesia stood first and and the USA was declared third at the summit.

This is for the first time that a mobile app from Pakistani government reached this highest level.

The PCP is ranked 7th most searched app in Google search category and has received 4.5 ratings points by the users.

The app was designed by a team of develeopers from Khyber Pakhtwnkha free of cost in record 45 days. Since launch on Oct 28 last year it has helped solved 250,000 complaints out of 420000 with 55% satisfactory feedback from the public.

Team Lead Pakistan Citizen Portal Dr AKif Khan, who represented Pakistan at the World Government Summit told The News that the portal’s recognition at the world level is testament of its performance for service delivery.

We got selected on the basis of just 30 days of data, while the other three apps were in the operations for over a year, he added.