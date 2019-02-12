Pakistan Citizen Portal highlighted at World Government Summit

Pakistan Citizen Portal App was selected amongst the top three apps out of over 4600 entries for an award at the World Government Summit on Monday.



Reports revealed that the application from Pakistan secured a spot in the top three, from 87 participating countries with over 4,646 entries at the World Government Summit in Dubai in the category of Best Mobile Government Apps.

Deputy Director of E-Governance, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revealed that the winning title was handed to Indonesia’s Qlue Smart City App at the event which along with other app from the United States of America exceeded the lifespan of a year, while the Pakistan Citizens Portal was shortlisted after a mere thirty days of its inauguration.

Special Assistant to CM KP for Science and Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash in a post on Twitter claimed "Pakistan Citizen Portal" takes a well deserved 2nd spot in the top three choices to win the Best Citizen Service Delivery Competition at World Government Summit in Dubai.



Attended by prominent names from Pakistan including Prime Minister Imran Khan along with numerous foreign dignitaries and top leadership, the annual event brings together leaders in the government for a global dialogue concerning governmental processes and policies, stressing on technology and innovation.

Pakistan Citizens Portal

The government of Pakistan app enables residents as well as non-residents to register any complaints which get forwarded to the administration through a performance management cell. It also provides an option for users to track the progress of their complaints.

The application has managed to resolve over 15,000 complaints within the first month of its launch and has had over 100,000 downloads while also getting named the seventh best app on Google Play Store in a short span of three and a half months.

Qlue Smart City App

Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, the app works as a social media platform for the country’s capital where the local issues and other complaints are posted with geo-tag, benefitting not just the users but also government officials to help in resolving the issues.

The app has been proving to be improving the government’s performance by 60 percent and elevating the trust to over 47 percent.

NYC 311

With a user range of over 1.8 million on a yearly basis, this US based app provides access to government information, services and support, without the extensive, time-consuming procedure of calling the helpline number of 311.

The application is also used by a handful of government agencies helping them standardize a user’s responses which helps them investigate the user’s issues thereby making the resolution process easier.