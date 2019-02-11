Ahsan Iqbal, Fawad Chaudhry get embroiled in a Twitter spat

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal got embroiled in a Twitter spat on Monday.

The interchange had been initiated when the former interior minister shared a story of Moody’s negative outlook change to Pakistani banking systems holding the present government accountable for the economic crisis looming over the country.

“Unfortunately aftershocks of political engineered crisis continue to impact our economy adversely,” he had stated.

Chaudhry retorted to the tweet asserting that the present situation is a direct consequence of what the previous government of PML-N had left before PTI took charge of the office.

“Your long stints in power were not without consequences, your curse will remain for some time but we will be out to the mess you guys created,” read the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader’s tweet.

Earlier, Moody’s Senior Vice President Constantinos Kypreos announced in a report released on Monday that the service has changed its outlook for the country’s banking system from stable to negative.