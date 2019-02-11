close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

PIA engineers brave extreme temperature to repair aircraft in Norway

Mon, Feb 11, 2019

Engineers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) braved freezing temperatures in Norway  while fixing a grounded aircraft, for about four hours, that had encountered a technical glitch in the engine.

PK 752 had reached the country's capital Oslo from   Lahore on Feb 6. However, it was unable to make its way back due to the fault.  

The dedicated team of engineers during this time worked untiringly to repair the aircraft. 

Shortly after, the plane took off for the journey via Copenhagen with a delay of 30 hours on Feb 8.

As many as 200 passengers, during the delay, were provided hotel accommodation by the national carrier.

For their efforts, PIA head Arshad Malik lauded the performance of duty engineers, the manager of Oslo operations as well as the ground handling staff with special commendations.

