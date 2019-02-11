Video: UAE rolls out red carpet for PM Imran Khan

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was himself present at the airport to receive Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his arrival Sunday afternoon.



This was a sign of close ties between Pakistan and the UAE as the Emirati crown prince rolled out the red carpet for the Pakistani prime minister and personally welcomed the premier.

Both the leaders were seen sharing smiles while walking towards the motorcade.

During Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan earlier this year, PM Imran drove the dignitary to the PM House from the airport.

PM Imran Khan reached UAE on Sunday for a day-long visit- where he addressed the World Government Summit and met with the IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

The prime minister also met Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

During the meeting, both the leaders underscored the importance of greater collaboration in all areas of common interest, especially in enhancing investment and trade.

The meetings with the UAE leadership focused on a wide range of areas of mutual interest, including review of progress in transforming special historic ties between Pakistan and the UAE into a long term strategic economic partnership.

Recalling Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s last visit to Pakistan in January this year, the PM thanked for UAE’s continued and generous socioeconomic support.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues of common concern.

The prime minister apprised the crown prince of progress on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

It was decided to hold the next session of Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission at the earliest opportunity.