Mon Feb 11, 2019
Pakistan

February 11, 2019

Several hurt in stampede during Musical Concert in Multan

Mon, Feb 11, 2019



MULTAN: Several people were injured in a stampede during an  overcrowded  musical concert held at a Housing Colony Ground, Multan on Sunday.

According to details, the stampede occurred during Abrar ul Haq's performance at  a musical event when charged audience and police scuffled, leading injuries to several persons including policemen.

Heavy contingent of police and other emergency services rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.


