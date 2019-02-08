PM Imran Khan for including Islamic history, Iqbaliat in curriculum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal gave depth and height to human imagination and free thinking.



He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the steps taken to enlighten new generation about Islamic History, especially the philosophy and thinking of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Information Minister Chaudry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan, Special Assistants, Iftikhar Durrani, Yousuf Baig Mirza, Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras Khan, Educationist Raza Hamdani and Dr Raza Gardezi.

The prime minister said in consultation with the provincial governments, Iqbaliat and Islamic history should be included in the curriculum so that the new generation could be enlighten about Islamic history, rise of Muslims and greatest thinker of Muslims in the subcontinent Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said the principles of State of Madina were as much universal today as its importance was universal in early period of Islam, and by following that golden principles the Muslims in a short period of time ruled the world.

“We can regain our past glory even today by following the basic principles of State of Madina,” he said.

He said the religion taught moralities and before any economic and social degradation, moral destruction occurred.

Khan said corruption was manifestation of moral destruction.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said non-understanding of history and realities provided chance to the opportunist elements to distort the history and realities and used them for their personal benefits.

He said some politicians were using religion of Islam for political gains like those elements who were exploiting the problems, faced by the people of tribal areas due to ongoing war against terrorism.