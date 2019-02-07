World freestyle: Kim dominates qualifications

Olympic champion Chloe Kim dominated the halpipe snowboard qualifiers on Wednesday at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Park City, Utah.

With a score of 90.50 in her second run, the 18-year-old American outstripped her compatriot Arielle Gold (86.50), bronze medalists at the Pyeongcheang Olympics last year, and China's Cai Xuetong (85 75).

Mirabelle Thovex, the only Tricolore competing in this event, failed at the doors of the final, in 9th place, with a best run of 67.00.

On the men's side, Japan's Yuto Tostuka, with a score of 86.50, had the best qualifying run ahead of Switzerland's Patrick Burgener (83.75) and Australia's Scotty James (80.75), a bronze medal winner. last OJ.

Frenchman Liam Tourki, 18th with a best run of 52.00, misses the final, reserved for the first 8 qualifications.

The final of the snowboard halpipe will take place Friday from 11:00 local (18:00 GMT).