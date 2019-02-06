close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
Pakistan

February 6, 2019

Pakistan Navy seizes large hoard of hashish near Pasni

Wed, Feb 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy apprehended about 2000 kg Hashish worth over 30 million US dollars during an intelligence based operation while cache was being transported via sea near Pasni, Balochistan. 

The cache was subsequently handed over to Anti Narcotics Force for disposal.

The operation was executed with meticulous planning, constant surveillance and obtaining precise intelligence, which demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s resolve to prevent any kind of unlawful activities taking Place along our coast and adjacent sea areas. 

Pakistan Navy remains committed to its national and international obligations to maintain peace and order at sea.

