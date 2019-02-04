close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 4, 2019

PPP has no intention to oust PTI govt: Khursheed Shah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 04, 2019

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah said on Monday dispelled the impression that his party wanted to oust Imran Khan government from power. 

Speaking to media persons, Shah that PPP had no intention to overthrow the government.

“Pakistan’s well-being lies in continuation of  democracy. The country has suffered a lot due to democracy being derailed,” h esaid. 

To a question, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be granted bail on medial ground. 

Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in a case in which he should have been convicted and sentenced in the case he should have been acquitted, he opined.

When asked about Sheikh Rasheed, the PPP leader said no one takes the railways minister seriously.


