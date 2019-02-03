PM Imran Khan orders inquiry into inflated gas bills: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the inflated gas bills, terming it unjustified to put unnecessary burden on the consumers.

Talking to the media, PM Imran also directed the Federal Minister for Petroleum to conduct an inquiry into the matter immediately.

He added that 10 per cent increase in gas bills was for the consumers using less than 300 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day), which constitutes to 70 percent of the gas consumers and more increase was for the more affluent who are consuming high volumes of gas.

He further revealed that the PTI government was going to launch the first phase of Insaf Sehat Card by Monday for the poor segments of the society, who did not have proper access to healthcare facilities, and they would be provide free of cost medical treatment worth Rs 700,000 to Rs 900,000. This initiative would bring about a revolution in the Healthcare Programme of the government, he added.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Prime Minister also held a detailed meeting on the governance matters in Punjab and soon changes would come forth in this regard as PTI had promised with the masses to improve the governance.

Moreover, regarding the Sahiwal incident, he said the premier expressed solidarity with the victim family and voiced the resolve to ensure dispensation of justice into the incident at all cost.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take all possible measures for provision of justice to the victim family.