PM Imran Khan in Lahore, to receive briefing on Sahiwal incident

LAHORE: Prime MInister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived in Lahore where he was due to be briefed on Sahiwal incident which saw four people killed by the Punjab police's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).



According to Geo News, the prime minister was scheduled to preside over a meeting at the Chief Minister House.

The prime minister would also meet Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and members of media committee.

Following Sahiwal killings, the prime minister had promised to introduce reforms in Punjab police and take the elements involved in the shooting to task.