Bilawal terms remarks against Shiekh Rashid mistake, says he should maintain high standards of decency

Calling his remarks against Sheikh Rashid a mistake, Pakistan Poeple's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has agreed that he should maintain the high standards of decency he has set for himself.

Speaking to the media at the Karachi Press Club, the PPP chairman had criticized the firebrand politician from Rawalpindi in a language that has been frowned upon even by his supporters.

"This language doesn’t suits you @BBhuttoZardari You are way above of this dirt. Whatever filth he carries and talks, it’s not your calibre to go down to their level.U r a Oxford graduate, Yr Grandparents,parents were Prime Minister & President of Pakistan. What is he?, nothing!," a user wrote on Twitter tagging Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an obvious reference to the Railways minister.

The PPP chairman, however, didn't defend his remarks and conceded "You are right I should maintain the high standards of decency set for myself.Sometimes mistakes happen".