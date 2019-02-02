close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 2, 2019

Earthquake jolts felt in multiple parts of Pakistan

Sat, Feb 02, 2019

Multiple parts of Pakistan endured earthquake tremors on Saturday including Karachi and Islamabad, reports revealed.

With its epicenter being the Hindukush Mountains in Afghanistan, the magnitude was recorded at 5.8 on the Ritcher scale.

The tremors were felt in several parts around Pakistan including Sargodha, Islamabad, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Mianwali, Kohat, DI Khan, Nowshera, Swat and adjoining regions as well as Karachi.

As per reports. Karachi’s areas of Landhi and Korangi felt jolts as well at a magnitude of 2.9 with its epicenter 15 kilometers north of Karachi.


