‘Biryani Festival’ to be hosted in Karachi annually

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced to host “Biryani Festival” in Karachi every year.

The Governor made this announcement while addressing a ceremony organized by Rice Exporters of Pakistan here.

Imran Ismail assured the Rice Exporters that the government wants to boost export sector besides industries and farmers.

He said, “Rice exporters are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, therefore, doors of Governor House are open for them.”

Imran Ismail accepted the request of rice exporters for Biryani Festival in Karachi, saying the event will be hosted annually.