Even Wasim Akram asking ‘What is my fault’, Bilawal on Usman Buzdar

KANDHKOT: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that 18th Constitutional Amendment was under threat and is being attacked from all sides.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was addressing a public gathering on the occasion of the first death anniversary of late Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani here on Friday.

Bilawal vowed PPP will fight all the forces which are against the 18th amendment to protect it. He alleged that the federal government was not implementing the 18th Amendment.

Bilawal blasts PM Imran Khan for selecting Usman Buzdar as the Punjab chief minister. He questioned “What is it about Usman Buzdar that Imran Khan is supporting him passionately?”

Even Wasim Akram is asking “What is my fault”, Bilawal said over PM Imran’s remarks in which the Premier had compared CM Buzdar with former cricketer.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Agha Siraj Durrani, Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, Mir Shabir Hussain Bijarani, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Mehboob Khan Bijarani, Salim Jan Mazari, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Owais Shah, Mukesh Chawla, Dr Suhrab Sarki, Imdad Pitafi, and other party leaders were also present.