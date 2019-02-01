Anu Malik disowned by nephew Amaal Mallik after #MeToo allegations

After the recent #MeToo fiasco that hit B-Town taking down many prominent names, Indian music director Anu Malik was one of those who made the list and it looks like dark clouds are still looming over him as his nephew Amaal Mallik has come forth disowning his uncle.



During an interview with BollywoodLife, the 27-year-old singer and lyricist refused to even associate himself with the accused adding that he no longer considers him his family and was extremely humiliated at the incident.

“When it happened, it was obviously a little humiliating. But, more importantly, I would like to say that my family is first my four people. Beyond that, I don’t count anyone as a family. Unki apni family hai (he has his own family) and it was a tough time for them,” he stated.

Moreover, he revealed that he is also a supporter of the #MeToo movement adding: “What happens is, when people talk on social media, it goes a little wrong. When you have alleged someone and taken their name, you should drag it (the matter) to the court and (pursue it) through the judicial system, try to achieve what you want to achieve. Because if you don’t take it ahead, then why did you even do this in the first place.”