Fri Feb 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 1, 2019

Subsidizing Hajj against its basic philosophy: Fawad

Fri, Feb 01, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that giving subsidy to Hajj was against the basic philosophy of Hajj.

In a tweet, he said that Hajj and Zakat were obligatory for those Muslims who could afford them.

He said that giving subsidy to Hajj would mean spending poor tax payers money on Hajj expenses, obligatory only for those who could afford.

The minister was apparently responding to the criticism over the government’s refusal to subsidise this year’s Hajj.

