An exciting social media 'Biryani vs Pulao' debate

A very interesting debate online had caused Twitterati bigwigs to come together to answer one burning question that has been trending as one of the most viral hashtags over the last couple of days: What's better, Biryani or Pulao?



While some opted for the Biryani with its perfect blend of spices, others chose Pulao for its modest offering of flavours. Some even likened the two to one of the rivalries that remain eternal; such as India vs Pakistan, Karachi vs Lahore and Tea vs Coffee.

Although it's difficult to ascertain as to who and what triggered the amusing #BiryanivsPulao debate, it sure had caused netizens to weigh in on what they think is the winner in this brutal face-off.

While they were proponents of both the dishes picking their side, Biryani won the poll with a narrow margin.

Moreover, on Thursday, it was announced by the Sindh Governor House that it will host an international Biryani Festival every year.



The announcement was made by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at a lunch gathering organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP).