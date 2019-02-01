close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 1, 2019

An exciting social media 'Biryani vs Pulao' debate

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 01, 2019

A very interesting debate online had caused Twitterati bigwigs to come together to answer one burning question that has been trending as one of the most viral hashtags over the last couple of days: What's better, Biryani or Pulao?

While some opted for the Biryani with its perfect blend of spices, others chose Pulao for its modest offering of flavours. Some even likened the two to one of the rivalries that remain eternal; such as India vs Pakistan, Karachi vs Lahore and Tea vs Coffee.

Although it's difficult to ascertain as to who and what triggered the amusing #BiryanivsPulao debate, it sure had caused netizens to weigh in on what they think is the winner in this brutal face-off.

While they were proponents of both the dishes  picking their side, Biryani won the poll with a narrow margin. 

Moreover, on Thursday, it was announced by the Sindh Governor House that it will host an international Biryani Festival every year. 

The announcement was made by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail  at a lunch gathering organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP). 

Latest News

More From Pakistan