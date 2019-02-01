Pakistan's Ahmed Saya bags Cambridge University's 'Dedicated Teacher Award'

Renowned Pakistani teacher Ahmed Saya has become the winner of the prestigious Cambridge University's Dedicated Teacher Awards 2019.



Saya was among six teachers shortlisted for the award from across the globe by an esteemed panel of educationists.

The winner was selected through an online poll conducted by the Cambridge University Press where students were required to vote for the 'World's Most Dedicated Teacher'.

Saya, on this feat, has won a trip to Cambridge, UK and will also handle Continuing Professional Development at the institution.

He teaches accounts at the Cordoba School for A Level and was nominated alongside reputed teachers hailing from different countries around the world.

These include Sri Lanka's Anthony Chelliah, Australia's Candice Green, Malaysia's Sharon Kong Foong, Philippines' Jimrey Dapin and India's Abhinandan Bhattacharya.