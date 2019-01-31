Sahiwal killing: Buzdar rejects demand for judicial probe

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has rejected the demand for constituting judicial commission on Sahiwal incident.



Talking to media after holding meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday, Usman Buzdar said, “There is no immediate need of judicial commission as investigation into Sahiwal incident is moving forward in transparent manner.”

If there was any issue in the investigation, they would consider it later, he added.

The Punjab CM further said action is being taken against every person involved in the Sahiwal incident.



Four people were killed and three children were injured when CTD officials of the Punjab Police opened fire on a car on Grand Trunk Road near Sahiwal.

