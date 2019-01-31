SC dismisses former PPP MPA's appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal moved by Farooq Yousaf Ghurki, an former MPA of Pakistan People''s Party (Parliamentarians), challenging his disqualification for submitting bogus academic certificates for 2008 elections.



A two-judge bench headed by Justice Faisal Arab and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the appeal challenging Lahore High Court (LHC)''s decision.

During course of proceedings, counsel for the Ghurki pleaded that his client had lost his matriculation and FA certificates however he had Bachelor degree.

Justice Arab remarked that if Ghurki lost his two certificate then he could have its copies or at-least any reference of the certificates so he could get record from the concerned boards.

The counsel replied to the bench query and said that Mr. Ghurki had forgotten his role number even which was a main hurdle for getting the certificates.

Justice Arab then said: "we are dismissing the appeal and whenever your client would remember any thing, then came back in review."

Petitioner Iftikhar Ahmed, a voter from the politician’s constituency, PP-159 took the stance before the trail court that Ghurki had contested the 2008 elections after submitting a fake BA degree.