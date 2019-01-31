close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
Pakistan

January 31, 2019

PM CJP dams fund receives over Rs9.5 billion donation

Thu, Jan 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has so far received Rs.9,501,315,135. 

According to the Supreme Court update issued here on Thursday, the donation includes the countrywide contribution of the departments, businessmen, students, individuals especially expatriate Pakistanis.


