PM CJP dams fund receives over Rs9.5 billion donation

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has so far received Rs.9,501,315,135.
According to the Supreme Court update issued here on Thursday, the donation includes the countrywide contribution of the departments, businessmen, students, individuals especially expatriate Pakistanis.
