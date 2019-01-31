Sahiwal incident: CTD officials deny shooting car passengers

LAHORE: Four officials of the Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) suspected of killing four people near Sahiwal have denied opening fire on the car the slain were travelling in.

Citing sources, Geo TV reported the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday interrogated Safdar, Ramzan, Saifullah and Hasnain and when the panel asked them who fired the shots, the policemen denied the accusation.



They claimed they had only resorted to retaliatory shooting.

And when the JIT asked them who were the car passengers killed, the suspects said the slain became target of firing opened by their accomplices on motorcycles.

When the JIT asked them who ordered them to shoot the passengers, the suspect said no one directed them to open fire.

Four people were killed and three children were injured when CTD officials of the Punjab Police opened fire on a car on Grand Trunk Road near Sahiwal.