Cut all toxic people from your life: Mohsin Abbas Haider advises followers

After raising concern amongst fans and well-wishers with an alarming social media post, singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has come forth expressing gratitude for the support he received.



The Na Maloom Afraad actor opened up about his earlier post regarding depression, in a video he shared on Instagram on Wednesday, in which he addressed the issue while also extending his gratitude to all fans and fellow insiders from the showbiz industry who came out to send him love and support.

In the video posted on his social media, the actor states: “I just wanted to say thanks to all of you for all those messages of love, concern and support you showed about my depression. We all are suffering in our lives one way or another. Sometimes, we feel like talking about it and it actually really helps. It helped me a lot.”

“I’m not the kind of person who would share details about their personal life a lot but I guess when you reach an end, it becomes necessary,” he added.

Addressing the comments and messages he received from celebrities in the industry as well as his fans, the singer goes on to state: “The kind of support I received from the industry, fellow actors, friends and fans has only made me believe that we should never hide it and should always talk about it.”

Moreover, advising his followers to eliminate toxic people from their lives, Mohsin captioned the video: “PS: get rid of all those toxic people in your life.”