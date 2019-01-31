Rain in Karachi turns weather cold





KARACHI: Rain in different parts of Karachi and its adjacent areas on Thursday night turned the weather cold.

Heavy rain was reported in North Karachi, New Karachi, North Nazimabad. While other parts of the port city, including, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir, Lasbela, Patel Para, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Golimar and Liaquatabad and adjoining areas received light rain which turned the weather chillier, dampening the roads causing those commuting on motorcycles to slip. Rain caused slushy mess and puddles on roads due to poor drainage to the misery of motorists and commuters.

As usual, soon after the first drop of rain fell down, power breakdowns were reported in many parts of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, the meteorological office has forecast more rain, saying intermittent rainfall will continue till Monday night, adding that the weather in the city on Monday would be partly cloudy and the minimum temperature would range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.



A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Wednesday day morning as it snowed in several areas while it rained in other regions.

The Met Office said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta and Zhob divisions.