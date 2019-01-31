Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI scoreboard: De Kock shines in series decider

CAPE TOWN: South African Opening batsman Quinton de Kock powered his team to set up a series-clinching win over Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) at Newlands on Wednesday.



De Kock went on to hit 11 fours and three sixes in his blasting inning 83 off 58 balls as South Africa chased down a target of 241 with seven wickets and ten overs to spare to seal a 3-2 series win.



All five matches in the series were won by the side batting second.



Scoreboard

===============================================================

Pakistan Batting

===============================================================

Imam-ul-Haq c Pretorius b Steyn 8

Fakhar Zaman c Imran Tahir b Phehlukwayo 70

Babar Azam b Pretorius 24

Mohammad Hafeez c De Kock b Phehlukwayo 17

Shoaib Malik run out (Pretorius) 31

Mohammad Rizwan c De Kock b Pretorius 10

Shadab Khan c Van der Dussen b Mulder 19

Imad Wasim not out 47

Mohammad Amir b Rabada 6

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 0

---------------------------------------------------------------

Extras (b1, lb1, w6) 8

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 240

===============================================================

Did not bat: Usman Shinwari



Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Zaman), 2-64 (Azam), 3-108 (Hafeez), 4-128 (Zaman), 5-147 (Rizwan), 6-174 (Malik), 7-200 (Shadab), 8-221

===============================================================South Africa Bowling:

===============================================================

Steyn 8-0-51-1 (1w)

Imran Tahir 10-0-36-0

Rabada 10-1-43-1 (1w)

Pretorius 10-1-46-2

Mulder 3-0-20-1 (1w)

Phehlukwayo 9-0-42-2 (3w)

===============================================================





South Africa Batting

===============================================================

Q. de Kock c sub (Hasan Ali) b Shinwari 83

H. Amla c Mohammad Rizwan b Afridi 14

R. Hendricks c Afridi b Amir 34

F. du Plessis not out 50

H. van der Dussen not out 50

---------------------------------------------------------------

Extras (lb1, nb1, w8) 10

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total (3 wkts, 40 overs) 241

===============================================================





Did not bat: W. Mulder, D. Pretorius, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Rabada, D. Steyn, Imran Tahir

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Amla), 2-100 (Hendricks), 3-146 (De Kock)

Pakistan Bowling:

===============================================================

Usman Shinwari 7-0-43-1 (1nb, 1w)

Shaheen Shah Afridi 7-0-34-1 (2w)

Mohammad Amir 8-0-40-1 (1w)

Shadab Khan 10-0-78-0

Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-7-0

Imad Wasim 7-0-38-0 (1w)

===============================================================

Result: South Africa won by seven wickets

Series: South Africa won the five-match series 3-2

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)







