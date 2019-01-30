British Airways, Zulfi Bukhari discuss flight operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the representatives of British Embassy Islamabad along with the officials of British Airways called on Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development to discuss the issues of mutual interests.



Paul Coventry, Head of Worldwide Airports, John Monks, Director Safety and Security and David Craig, International Risk Adviser were part of the British Airways delegation.

British Airways officials thanked the Special Assistant for his continuous support and ask for further cooperation in future. The delegation appreciated the world class facilities being provided at the New Islamabad Airport and told Zulfikar Bukhari that by size and design, the new Islamabad Airport is among the few best airports in the region.

Additionally, the Safe City project came under discussion and the delegation expressed satisfaction with the efficacy of the project in ensuring the safety of the capital city.

Zulfikar Bukhari asked British Airways to help spread the positive image of Pakistan across the world. He said that British Airways can help in increasing tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan's connectivity with the world is going to increase and this will come as an opportunity for the country, he added.

In the meeting, British Airways' flight operations in Pakistan were discussed and the Special Assistant assured the delegation of full support of the government. British Airways is set to start its flight operations in June this year. Three flights will be operated from Islamabad to London every week.