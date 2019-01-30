close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 30, 2019

Sindh government announces public holiday on February 5

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 30, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced as public holiday on Tuesday 5th February throughout the province on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A notification has been issued by the provincial government here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, one minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honour Kashmiri Shuhada.

All officers, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh will remain closed on Tuesday.


Latest News

More From Pakistan