Sindh government announces public holiday on February 5

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced as public holiday on Tuesday 5th February throughout the province on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.
A notification has been issued by the provincial government here on Wednesday.
According to the notification, one minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honour Kashmiri Shuhada.
All officers, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh will remain closed on Tuesday.
