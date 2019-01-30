Sindh government announces public holiday on February 5

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced as public holiday on Tuesday 5th February throughout the province on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.



A notification has been issued by the provincial government here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, one minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honour Kashmiri Shuhada.

All officers, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh will remain closed on Tuesday.



