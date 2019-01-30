18 as minimum marriage age: Senate Committee approves bill

ISLAMABAD: Senate's Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday approved a bill that sets the minimum legal age of marriage at 18.



Presided over by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the committee also set the adulthood age at 18.

During the meeting, Senator Usman Kakar said underage marriage was the major cause of increasing ratio of deaths.

He said the requirement for ID card is set at 18 and same should be fixed for marriage for both male and female.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said government has no objection if minimum age limit is set for marriage.

The draft bill would be presented for debate in the parliament next month before being sent to the cabinet for approval.

The minister said said no legislation would be carried out against Shria lawes. She said rights of male and female invidical will have to be protected