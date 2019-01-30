FM Qureshi meets Omani leadership to discuss bilateral matters

MUSCAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Omani counterpart to discuss matters of bilateral interest on Wednesday.



Omani Minister of Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al-Naamani and FM Qureshi held talks in Muscat, where the two dignitaries exchanged thoughts on bilateral ties.

Regional, international affairs also came under discussion during the meeting.

The foreign minister will also attend Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission meeting as part of his official trip.

Foreign ministers of both countries, as well as representatives of various departments will also be present at the meeting.

FM Qureshi upon his arrival in Muscat earlier, was received at the airport by his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi and senior officials of the Omani Foreign Ministry.

