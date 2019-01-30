Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 30-01-2019

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Quetta and Zhob divisions. Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.



Weather Forecast for Wednesday:



Widespread rain-thunderstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavyfalls) is expected in Upper Khyber Paktunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir,while at scattered places in Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi,Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad,Karachi, Bannu, D.I khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G khan divisions.Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.