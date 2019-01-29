Asia Bibi expected to leave Pakistan after court upholds her acquittal

ISLAMABAD: Asia Bibi, the Christian woman at the centre of a blasphemy row which has ignited violent protests, been linked to two assassinations and spotlighted religious extremism in Pakistan, is expected to leave the country after its top court on Tuesday upheld her acquittal of the inflammatory charge.

When she will leave and where she will go remain to be seen, however, with rampant unconfirmed speculation she will seek asylum in a North American or European country.

Bibi, a labourer from Pakistan´s central Punjab province, spent eight years awaiting execution before the Supreme Court overturned her death sentence for blasphemy in October last year -- prompting days of violent Islamist demonstrations.

As part of a deal with protesters to end the violence, the government allowed a petition demanding an appeal against the court´s acquittal. Bibi has been held in protective custody since, with authorities refusing to reveal her whereabouts for fear she will be targeted by vigilantes.

But Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa -- considered Pakistan´s top expert in criminal law -- threw the petition out "on merit" Tuesday, lifting the last legal hurdle in the case and paving the way for her to leave the country.

Moments after the ruling was announced, Bibi´s lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook hinted that his client´s move could be imminent.

"I think at this time she is here (in Pakistan) -- but by tonight, I don´t know," he told reporters outside the court.

Extremists "said they would kill her despite the judgement of the Supreme Court," he said. "Therefore, I think she should leave the country."

"She should now be free to reunite with her family and seek safety in a country of her choice," Amnesty International said in a statement echoed by other rights activists.

Unconfirmed Pakistani reports claim her children have already fled to Canada.

Earlier Tuesday the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party, which led violent protests demanding Bibi´s execution last year, called for its members to be ready for action.

But most of its leaders remain in detention after a government crackdown, and few protesters could be seen at the court in Islamabad, where security appeared normal.

That did not prevent the handful who did show up from calling for violence against Bibi prior to the court´s ruling.

Chief Justice Khosa expressed frustration at the furious reaction to Bibi´s case by an extremist minority.

"Is this the face of Islam that we want to show to the world?" he told the packed courtroom.

He had harsh words for those who first brought the case against Bibi, and over the years have used it to ignite violence, threaten judges, and call for mutiny within the military.

As for the protesters, he was incredulous. "You block the entire country because a decision is not in your favour?" he told the court.

"Justice! #AsiaBibi" his son Shehryar tweeted after Tuesday´s decision.