PML-N's Hanif Abbasi rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology from jail

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi who has been serving a life sentence, was rushed to hospital from jail after his health deteriorated on Tuesday.



According to a source, Abbasi was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology by jail administration.

A source told The News that Abbasi had been unwell over the past many days but his condition worsened earlier in the day.

Family sources said that Hanif Abbasi was facing health problems due to a clogged coronary artery.

In July 2018, Hanif Abbasi was sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-drug court in ephedrine quota case on Saturday. The verdict in the ephedrine smuggling case was pronounced after six years.