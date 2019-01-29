IHC disposes off FIA plea in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed off a petition of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking to halt proceedings of Imran Farooq murder case in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).



The bench directed the ATC to again hear the request of FIA without considering the deadline to complete the trial.

A divisional bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on FIA''s appeal against ATC order for not giving further time to collect evidence from Britain in Farooq murder case.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor appeared before the court on behalf of federation and pleaded that the FIA had requested the ATC to grant three months to collect evidence from Britain but the trial court had dismissed the request on the basis of set deadline by the IHC to conclude trial.

The bench directed the ATC to again hear the FIA request without considering the deadline and decide the matter on merit.

The bench also dismissed the FIA plea to halt the ATC proceeding in Farooq murder case.