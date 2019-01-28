India vs New Zealand: Watch Hardik Pandya takes a flying catch to dismiss Williamson

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, NEW ZEALAND: Hardik Pandya justified his addition to the team when he took a blinder to dismiss the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who chose to bat first after winning the toss in 3rd ODI against India.



The all-rounder was suspended by the Indian cricket board over his controversial remarks.

Kohli made two changes for today’s game with an injured MS Dhoni replaced by Dinesh Karthik and Pandya back for Vijay Shankar.

Pandya was sent home when from Australia following allegedly sexist remarks made on chat show ‘Kofee With Karan’.

But he was rushed to New Zealand to rejoin the side after the suspension was lifted last Thursday.

"It’s good to have him back," captain Virat Kohli said.

"He’s someone who has provided really good balance to the side. He can give you five or six overs and pick up wickets, and then his hitting power everyone knows."

It was 17th over of the New Zealand innings when Williamson flicked a ball from Chahal towards short mid-wicket where Hardik flew to his left and grabbed an absolute stunner to send NZ skipper packing.

The brilliant piece of fielding quickly grabbed headlines with Indian ex-cricketers and experts lavishing praise on him.



