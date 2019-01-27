PM’s aide says PML-N offered to stop ‘personal criticism’ of leaders in NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Naeem ul Haque has said that PML-N leadership met National Assembly Speaker and agreed to stop personal criticism of leaders in the lower house.



Haque made the claim in a Twitter message on Sunday evening.

“PMLN leadership met the Speaker of NA yesterday and offered to stop all personal criticism of the leaders in NA. This is a good sign but must be part of a larger agreement covering overall conduct of the assembly and speedy legislation so the country can move forward,” he said.

This came three days after he threatened to revoke the Production order for opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif over his criticism on Imran Khan in the wake of Sahiwal incident.

“Shahbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in NA and instruct his chamchas to behave. How dare he and his chamchas make personal attacks on PM in the NA.Does he want to spend more time in jail sulking? Does he want his Production ordered to be revoked? Last chance,” he tweeted on January 23.

“If Shahbaz wants to come to NA to abuse the PM and encourage his Chamchas to do the same then he should know that the production order is not meant for this . He must make a commitment to abide by the decisions of the Ethics Committee and the Rules of Business,” he added.

Haq’s threatening tone had drawn angry reactions from opposition parties and netizens.