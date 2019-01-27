PM Imran reposes confidence in Usman Buzdar

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan used his speech at Namal College convocation to defend Punjab Chief Minister , condemning Shehbaz Sharif for using inappropriate language against Usman Buzdar.

He said Usman Buzdar is a humble man who won't use his office to make money.

"Usman Buzdar is a humble man, he is not arrogant," he said, adding that the current Punjab chief minister does not employ huge motorcades for travelling around.

"Usman Buzdar will become the best Punajb chief minister," the prime minister said.

He said the Punjab chief minister would build such hospitals that people would not go abroad for treatment.

"Usman Buzdar would not build factories for himself," said he.



Talking about Pakistan's economy he said the investors who fled the country in 2012 due to corruption has returned.

"Billions of rupees were stolen from Pakistan. Big companies left country due to corruption, but our country is rising again and investors are coming.

He said China has put 400 ministers in jails and yet their "democracy" is not jeopardized.

" But here when they (ministers) are asked to explain where did they get their money from, they start protesting".

He said every leader in Pakistan would now be answerable to people.

Earlier, the prime minister spoke of his achievements and delivered a motivational speech for students who attended the ceremony .







