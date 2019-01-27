Strike for wedding hall shutdown called off in Karachi

KARACHI: The decision of wedding halls shutdown across the city was overturned by the Karachi Marriage Halls Association on Sunday, reported Geo News.

As per reports, the decision was taken back by the association following reassurances issued by the Sindh local bodies minister Saeed Ghani who stated that no wedding halls will be demolished on Monday.

The association had earlier announced a city-wide shutdown after receiving notices from the Sindh Control Building Authority (SCBA) over orders issued by the Supreme Court.

The SC had earlier on January 22, prohibited the use of residential land for commercial purposes with the order by the court’s Karachi registry stating: “Wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas will not be constructed on residential plots."

Moreover, Justice Gulzar Ahmed had stated: “The buildings which are not part of the master plan should be demolished. The city should be restored to how it was 40 years ago. No matter how many buildings there are, they should be demolished.”