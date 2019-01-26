Al-Azizia case: IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's plea for bail, suspension of sentence on Jan 28

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a bid to seek suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia case on health ground.



A two-judge bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar will hear Sharif’s plea on Jan 28.

The plea was filed Khawaja Harris, the counsel for Nawaz Sharif, in the IHC, citing the deteriorating health of former prime minister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accountability court and superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail have been made respondents.

The former premier pleaded that the court suspend his sentence and grant him bail on health grounds against surety bonds.

A medical report from the hospital dated January 17 has been attached. A team of doctors had conducted the medical examination of Nawaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail, Geo News reported.

Blood samples of the former premier were sent to Jinnah Hospital and he had been taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for further tests.

Three tests, including echocardiogram (ECG) and Thallium, were conducted of the former premier at PIC and his medical reports showed that his heart was bigger than normal.

Nawaz had earlier also moved the IHC seeking a suspension in the seven-year jail term handed to him in the Al-Azizia reference.

His plea has been fixed for hearing on February 18.