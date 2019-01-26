Wedding hall owners announce shutdown across Karachi from Sunday

KARACHI: Wedding halls all across the metropolis will remain closed from Sunday, announced the Karachi Marriage Halls Association in response to the Sindh Control Building Authority’s (SCBA) notices issued.

Report by Geo.tv revealed that the association’s statement had come following the Supreme Court’s orders on January 22 that outlawed the use of residential plots for commercial reasons.

The Supreme Court’s Karachi registry had directed: "Wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas will not be constructed on residential plots."

Moreover, Justice Gulzar Ahmed had issued orders of encroachments around the city getting demolished as well saying: “The buildings which are not part of the master plan should be demolished. The city should be restored to how it was 40 years ago. No matter how many buildings there are, they should be demolished."

A majority of the city’s east and center were sent notices by SCBA to wrap all commercial activities with the anti-encroachment operation scheduled to begin from Monday, January 28.

Staging a demonstration outside Civic Centre where the SBCA’s office is located, the members of the association are disgruntled over the short span of time allotted.



