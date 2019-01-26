President House orders inquiry to determine who brought Sahiwal family to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The President House has clarified that no meeting between the President Arif Alvi and the family of Sahiwal shooting victims was scheduled a day after one of the family members appear on TV saying that the family was brought to Islamabad to meet the president and later came to know that he has left for Karachi.

Speaking to the media, Jalil Ahmed, brother of Khalil who was shot dead by police along with his wife and a teenage daughter, said they were brought to the capital by the police to meet with the president and the Senate chairman.

He said the family spent the day recording statements and wondering through the capital and then it was informed that president and the Senate chairman have for Karachi and Balochistan respectively.

"We are being made a spectacle, we were called here by phone. We are at a loss to understand what is being done to us. Why were we summoned if their was no meeting scheduled," Jalil Ahmed said.

President House



A statement issued by the President House said that an inquiry has been ordered to determine who brought the family to Islamabad.

The statement said no meeting was scheduled between the family and the president.



