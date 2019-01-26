Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali passes away

Pakistani-American Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali passed away on Friday after suffering from cancer for a prolonged period.



Fatima, who had moved to New York at the age of 18, succumbed to terminal cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in October 2018.

Earlier this month, the Top Chef star had shared a devastating update on her health on Instagram, after battling with the ailment valiantly.

“I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately, I’m getting sicker,” she wrote.



She went on to state: “Right now, all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.”

Fatima was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, initially in 2017. She was informed by the doctors that she has only one year to live.



Fatima had gone on to win hearts when she competed on Top Chef: Colorado and managed to become one of the most-loved contestants by the audience as well as her competitors. She exited the show after securing the prestigious top seventh place.



Bravely looking death in the eye, Fatima had also appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show in November, where she expressed her desire of travelling the world to dine in and eat at her favourite places globally.

She was given a cheque of $50,000 from Shutterfly by DeGeneres to help fulfill her last wish.