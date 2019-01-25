Sahiwal killing: Government disappoints victim Khalil’s brother

ISLAMABAD: Victim of Sahiwal shooting Khalil’s brother, Jaleel has alleged that President Arif Alvi had invited the family for meeting in Islamabad but the President left for Karachi without meeting.



Talking to media police continued roaming in the streets of Islamabad with our family and in the end we were informed that the President and Chairman Senate have left for Karachi and Balochistan respectively.

Jaleel alleged the government has disappointed them, “we are being made a fun’.

He said what government wants from us, adding that police have limited them to the house in the name that VIPs were coming to meet them.

“We are asked to give statements at 3:00 am in the night, they are making our fun,” he added.

Jaleel went on to say the ministers statement had hurt them, while they were unaware of the JIT findings.

Four people including Khalil, his wife and daughter and their driver were killed in an alleged CTD encounter in Sahiwal last week.

The JIT has found found no links of Khalil's family to terrorism, saying that CTD mishandled the situation.