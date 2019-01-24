Multan Sultans Team 2019 for PSL 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.
For Multan Sultan Australia’s injured Steve Smith was replaced with Windies all-rounder Andre Russell while James Vince was named in place of Joe Denly.
On the other hand, owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen's son Ali Tareen, Multan Sultans picked all-rounder Hammad Azam for the squad expansion.
Here is the complete list of players for Multan Sultans:
Batsmen:
Andre Russel
James Vince
Shah Masood
Nicholas Pooran
Umar Siddiq
Laurie Evans
Tom Moores
Ali Shafiq
Shakeel Ansar
Bowlers:
Junaid Khan
Mohammad Irfan
Qais Ahmed
Mohammad Abbas
Mohammad Irfan Khan
All Rounders:
Shoaib Malik
Shahid Afridi
Nauman Ali
Mohammad Junaid
Mohammad Ilyas
Dan Christian
Hammad Azam
