Multan Sultans Team 2019 for PSL 4

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.

For Multan Sultan Australia’s injured Steve Smith was replaced with Windies all-rounder Andre Russell while James Vince was named in place of Joe Denly.

On the other hand, owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen's son Ali Tareen, Multan Sultans picked all-rounder Hammad Azam for the squad expansion.

Here is the complete list of players for Multan Sultans:

Batsmen:

Andre Russel

James Vince

Shah Masood

Nicholas Pooran

Umar Siddiq

Laurie Evans

Tom Moores

Ali Shafiq

Shakeel Ansar

Bowlers:

Junaid Khan

Mohammad Irfan

Qais Ahmed

Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Irfan Khan

All Rounders:

Shoaib Malik

Shahid Afridi

Nauman Ali

Mohammad Junaid

Mohammad Ilyas

Dan Christian

Hammad Azam