Sarfraz may face suspension for 3 to 5 matches over racial remarks on Andile Phehlukwayo

After his racial comments against South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo landed Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in hot waters, it is speculated that the cricket stalwart might have to face suspension for up to five matches.



Sarfraz had recently apologised for his disrespectful comments after he upset people for making a derogatory taunt directed at a fellow player.

During the 37th over of South Africa’s chase in the second ODI on Tuesday, Sarfraz was caught on the stump mics saying in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” which translates to, "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

In case of Sarfraz’ suspension, all-rounder Shoaib Malik is expected to replace him for the remaining series.

Sarfraz is in danger of facing sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the match officials can initiate disciplinary action, which may fall under the ambit of the their anti-racism code.

According to the “ICC Anti-Racism Policy for International Cricket- 1 October 2012”, The ICC and all of its Members should “not at any time offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage, vilify or unlawfully discriminate between persons based on their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, and/or national or ethnic origin (inappropriate racist conduct).”

If termed an offence, Sarfraz might have to face “an appropriate sanction” under which a punishment may be imposed as per the number of past instances of committing the offence.



However, there is a "mandatory requirement to undergo a programme of education/counselling designed to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that the Participant has been determined to have committed".